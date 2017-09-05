Rockford’s SupplyCore recognized

DOWNTOWN – Inc. Magazine has called SupplyCore one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

The Rockford-based supply chain management and technology firm was named to the Inc. 5000, the magazine’s annual list of highly-performing companies.

Companies that appear on Inc.’s list this year have grown sixfold in revenue, on average, since 2013. This is SupplyCore’s seventh appearance, the company said in a statement. Only 2 percent of the companies have made the list seven times.

“SupplyCore has grown tremendously during the past few years because our associates, coupled with our external partners, up and down the supply chain work hard to exceed customer expectations through excellent performance on current contracts,” SupplyCore President and CEO Peter Provenzano said. “This growth has allowed SupplyCore to create jobs, promote from within, support our communities and improve the readiness of our customers. All our stakeholders – customers, suppliers and associates – can take pride in this recognition.”

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, SupplyCore has also been recognized by military and defense experts for its logistics work. The company employs 225 people in Rockford and throughout the country. R.