Rauner avoids comment on DACA

CHICAGO — Gov. Bruce Rauner says children shouldn’t be left in limbo, but addressing issues raised by ending a program aimed at protecting young immigrants from deportation is up to Congress.

The Republican told reporters Wednesday that “comprehensive immigration reform” is needed, but he didn’t elaborate. He says he doesn’t believe that the state has a role to play in President Donald Trump’s move to phase out a program for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Rauner’s response is in contrast with top Democrats, religious leaders and university officials in Illinois who blasted Trump’s decision. Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich called Trump’s decision “heartless.”

Rauner largely avoids talking about national issues, including immigration. But last month he signed a measure limiting how local police can cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

