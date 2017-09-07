City Market seeks feedback in annual patron survey

Each year, Rockford City Market releases an annual survey asking for patrons to respond with feedback and comments on how to improve the market each year. Patrons and citizens are asked to take the survey and voice their opinions on how the market can be further improved.

With growing attendance each year since its first season in 2010, patron feedback has been instrumental in layout, activity and overall experience decisions made throughout the years. To take the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/RockfordCityMarketPatron2017.

This week’s City Market features music from Black Squirrel Project and Danny McDade. Easterseals will be offering free activities including button making, coloring sheets, and more as they teach about their organization and their work. Severson Dells will be offering a fun and free owl craft while teaching about the many cool things you can see in the fall at the nature center.

Free cooking demos are back at the market at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. located by the entrance to the pavilion off of South Water Street. And Greenwich Village Art Fair will be at the market promoting their event which is next weekend, Sept. 16-17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, at the grounds of the Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St.

The City Market is open 3:30-7:30 p.m. this week. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com. R.