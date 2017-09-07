Statewide ACT scores increase as less students take test

CHICAGO — Illinois’ scores for the ACT college entrance exam have increased statewide for 2017 as the number of students taking the test has dropped.

Students posted a 21.4 score across all four subjects on the exam. The statewide score is the highest in the last five years.

But while test scores are up, the number of test takers has dropped by about 21,500 since 2016.

ACT spokesman Ed Colby tells the Chicago Tribune that the decline in test takers has probably helped boost the statewide 2017 results. He says the results “likely include fewer students who were not preparing for college than previous years.”

Illinois topped the national average of 21. The state also exceeded national averages on percentage of students considered college-ready by ACT in English, math, reading and science.

–Associated Press