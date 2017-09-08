Biss names lawmaker from Rockford as running mate

CHICAGO — Illinois candidate for governor Daniel Biss is naming a state representative from Rockford as his running mate.

The campaign announced state Rep. Litesa Wallace as a lieutenant governor candidate on Friday. The move comes after Biss, a Democratic state senator, dropped his previous running mate over the candidate’s stance on Israel.

The Biss campaign says the partnership with Wallace could benefit Illinois’ middle class.

Wallace took office in 2014. She says in a statement that she’s been a single mother and was able to pursue a graduate degree because of state programs like child care assistance.

Biss says the fact that Wallace is an African-American woman helps her understand justice and equality issues.

Several Democrats are trying for the chance to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in next year’s election.

–Associated Press