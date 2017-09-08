NIU plans $20 million renovations to campus student center

DEKALB — Plans are underway for $20 million in renovations to be made to Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center.

The Daily-Chronicle reports that designs are still in progress and are pending approval from the NIU Board of Trustees. Work is expected to start in the summer of fall of next year and will be finished by fall of 2019. The school is planning to pay for the renovations with bonds.

Student center director Ian Crone says a main goal is to make navigating the building easier. Other renovation aspects include a redesigned entrance, a relocated bookstore, more dining options, more natural light and an open lounge area.

NIU spokesman Joe King says trustees have been briefed on the project and will receive a final proposal at their Nov. 16 meeting.

–Associated Press