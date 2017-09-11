Hundreds of utility workers from Illinois to help after Irma

SPRINGFIELD — Ameren Illinois officials say that more than 200 employees and contract workers are on their way to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma.

The storm struck Florida over the weekend and more than 7 million homes and businesses were without power in several states. Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch tells The State Journal-Register that line repair, tree trimmer and electrical substation workers left Marion in southern Illinois early Monday. The crews include 35 Ameren employees and 190 contract workers.

Chicago-based Commonwealth Edison is sending about 200 employees and contract workers to the region.

Bretsch says it’s possible that Ameren Illinois will send more workers to Florida. The utility still has about 45 contract employees in Houston nearly two weeks after Hurricane Harvey.

–Associated Press