Summer weather lingers for weekend events

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

ROCKFORD — With temperatures in the mid-80s, there is still plenty of summer to enjoy during in the Stateline this weekend.

More than 130 artists will be on hand at the 2017 Greenwich Village Art Fair Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 on the grounds of the Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St. Vendors will sell paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography and more. Live entertainment is provided on two stages, while trolley will run to and from the event both days. Established in 1948, the fair is the longest-running one of its kind in the Midwest. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday. Admission is $7. Children 12 and younger free.

Another longstanding tradition will be held at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds is Pec Thing. The fall flea and antique market sets up for its 37th year Saturday and Sunday. For $4, deal-seekers can visit more than 500 vendors in the market’s 10,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor space. The event features, art, quilts, furniture, sports memorabilia, glassware, candles and crafts.

The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days. The Winnebago County Fairgrounds is at 500 W. First St., Pecatonica.

Every dog can have its day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, at Klehm Arboretum for its annual Hot Diggity Dog Festival. That’s right, pack up the pooch and head to Klehm. That’s all that’s necessary to take the event dedicated to the area’s furry canine companions.

A host of dog- and pet-related vendors will be featured along with shelters and adoption agencies. The police canine unit will provide entertainment, and a dog costume contest is expected to be a highlight of the weekend. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors. Klehm members and kids under 12 are free.

“Summer is hanging around and the weather is supposed to cooperate with us,” said Klehm Executive Director Dan Riggs.

Klehm Arboretum & Botanical Garden is at 2715 S. Main St. The attraction dates to 1910, when William Lincoln Taylor’s experimental planting of rare trees. Over the next 58 years, Taylor’s work caught the attention of the Klehm family, who bought the land in the late 1960s. It was maintained for 20 years as private attraction before it was donated to the Winnebago County Forest Preserve District in 1985. This year, the facility underwent $250,000 upgrade to add 6,000-square-foot pavilion, patio area, host of other improvements.

The five-day forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching 85 on Saturday. There’s a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday with high of 81. All three events are rain or shine. R.