U of I flagship reports record enrollment this fall

URBANA — The University of Illinois flagship campus at Urbana-Champaign has reported record enrollment this fall of 47,826 undergraduate and graduate students.

School officials said Wednesday that the number is about 1,300 students higher than last year’s previous record. The school reported undergraduate enrollment of about 33,620, including a freshman class of about 7,500 students. Data show the freshman class includes 20 percent students from underrepresented backgrounds and nearly 22 percent first-generation students. More than 5,500 freshmen are in-state students.

The campus enrolled more than 1,100 international students from 31 countries. Of those students 716 are from China and 178 are from India.

The University of Illinois system also released enrollment figures Wednesday, seeing a 2.9 percent increase to more than 83,300 students in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign.

–Associated Press