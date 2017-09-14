Celebrate Autumn at this week’s City Market

ROCKFORD — The official beginning of fall is just around the corner, and Rockford City Market vendors are starting to offer fall items to celebrate. Warm up with a hot chocolate or pumpkin latte from JavaMania when the weather gets cool, or try the pumpkin beer offered at the LaMonica Beverage tent. Shop for handmade scarves at the Vintage Beau and Stitch M, or fill your house with scents of autumn with a fall candle from Candle Crest. A couple produce vendors will also start to offer pumpkins for your baking and decorating needs. Be sure to also stop by the Rockford City Market information tent to pick up some new RCM hoodies and apparel.

Music this week is from Da’Quela Payne and Mark Sturm. The Auburn Key Club will be offering face painting for the kids, and Midway Village Museum will also be at the market promoting the upcoming events at the museum while offering a free kids activity.

Keeping Families and Communities Together (KFACT), a holistic, girls mentoring program, will be at the gates this week. They will be promoting their upcoming snack drive and fundraiser while teaching the public about what they do and getting new volunteers interested in mentoring.

The City Market is open 3:30-7:30 p.m. this week. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com. R.