Freshman enrollment up at Northern

DeKALB — Freshman enrollment at Northern Illinois University has increased for the first time in six years. However, total enrollment at the university located in DeKalb is down.

The Daily Chronicle reports NIU welcomed 1,852 freshmen for the 2017-18 school year, a 3 percent increase from last year. Because of the departure of larger graduating classes, however, NIU’s total enrollment decreased by 5 percent.

Overall enrollment is down from 19,015 last fall to 18,042, including 13,454 undergraduates, 4,319 graduate students and 269 law students.

NIU vice president Sol Jensen says in a statement the university is encouraged to see increased efforts to market the university has led to a bigger freshman class. He said a more focused and personalized marketing effort will be key in offsetting the loss of upcoming graduating classes.

