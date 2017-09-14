ISU begins $33M renovation

NORMAL — Illinois State University officials say a $33 million renovation project will create a more welcoming atmosphere for the campus.

The Pantagraph reports that construction on the Bone Student Center began a couple weeks ago, but a formal groundbreaking is scheduled for Friday.

Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson says the student center’s upgrades will “transform the experience and your perception of the campus and how you’re being welcomed.”

Renovation plans include improvements to the west entrance with a reception area for event attendees, construction of a new east entrance and redevelopment of the Brown Ballroom.

The project will be divided into three phases. The first phase of the project is expected to last through February 2019.

