KNIB medication collection this Saturday

LOVES PARK — Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will hold a household medication drive at three Winnebago County locations this Saturday morning, Sept. 16. By cleaning out medicine cabinets and using this convenient service to drop off unused or expired drugs, KNIB says participants help combat the epidemic of painkiller addiction and in-home poisonings.

Prescription, over-the-counter and pet medications, inhalers and mercury-filled thermometers will be accepted for environmentally-responsible disposal. Needles or bio-hazardous materials cannot be accepted. Medication should be kept in the original packaging, for quick identification. Any personal information – patient’s name on a prescription label, for example – can be blacked out. Please note that the drive is intended to collect items from households, not businesses, clinics or other groups. Volunteer pharmacists and other healthcare workers will be sorting and processing the donations. Law enforcement will supervise controlled substances. All packaging will be recycled.

The main drop-off site will be at Practice Velocity, 8777 Velocity Dr., Machesney Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at the rear (west side) of the former Machesney Park Mall, behind 8750 N. 2nd St. off Rte. 251. Two other sites will operate from 9 a.m. to noon at South Beloit Fire Station, 429 Gardner St., and the Mercyhealth Winnebago Clinic, 102 Landmark Dr.

KNIB holds this community service event to reduce water supply contamination, which occurs when medicine is flushed into sanitary sewers or septic systems, or leaches through the landfill into groundwater. Filtration plants are not able to neutralize or test for every drug. In addition to reducing overdoses, it helps prevent animals from getting sick after accidental ingestion or from rummaging in garbage containing pharmaceuticals.

For more visit knib.org. R.