Swedes packaging medications the green way

ROCKFORD — SwedishAmerican’s Pharmacy is helping combat waste from medication containers. The hospital group, a division of UW Health, says it will begin packing temperature-sensitive drugs in Green Cell Foam, a material Swedes says is “100 percent biodegradable and makes disposal easy and green.”

“SwedishAmerican cares about the environment and is always striving to improve its quality standards for our patients,” says SwedishAmerican Pharmacist Angela Zivkovic. “Using Green Cell Foam is one more way the hospital can ‘go green’ and keep our planet clean and beautiful for generations to come.”

Swedes says after patients receive their medication, they can now do one of three things with the packaging:

Dissolve: The foam dissolves in water in sixty seconds and is safe on drains and septic systems. Compost: Compositing is another option and will biodegrade in 60 days or less when in a moist soil environment. Burn: The foam burns cleanly and safely in fireplaces and fire pits.

For more information visit swedishamerican.org.