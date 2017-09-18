Attorney general: No immediate plans to seek another office

CHICAGO — Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she has no “immediate plans” to run for another office when her term is up in 2019, including mayor of Chicago.

The Chicago Democrat made the surprising announcement last week that wouldn’t be seeking a fifth term for attorney general after she’d previously said she would seek re-election next year.

Madigan tells Chicago’s WBBM that she doesn’t know what the future holds politically and doesn’t plan to immediately seek public office. The comments come as the 2018 race for Illinois governor is already underway. Several Democrats are making a bid for the chance to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

She also says she’s learned to “never say never” and is looking forward to new challenges.

Madigan first took office in 2003.

–Associated Press