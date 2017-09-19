Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson eligible for flood assistance

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner says that federal loan assistance is being made available for residents in five Illinois counties affected by flooding in July.

Rauner’s office said Tuesday that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved the state’s request for help. That means people and businesses in Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties are eligible to apply for low-interest, long-term loans.

Rauner says the assistance will help those affected “begin the next phase of their recovery from this disaster.”

The governor’s office says an August damage assessment identified more than 110 homes, six businesses and one non-profit in Stephenson County had major damage and uninsured losses due to the flooding.

–Associated Press