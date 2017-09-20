1 student shot, 1 arrested at Downstate high school

MATTOON — Police in central Illinois say a teacher subdued a male student who shot and wounded another student in a high school cafeteria.

Mattoon police Chief Jeff Branson and Mattoon School Superintendent Larry Lilly say the shooting happened at Mattoon High School about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the suspect, a male student, is in custody. Officials said the injured student is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Mattoon Journal-Gazette reports that police were clearing the high school room by room. Students were being bused to a nearby school to be picked up.

The names and ages of the suspect and the student who was shot weren’t immediately released.

School officials say their buildings were on a soft lockdown as a precaution.

Mattoon is about 40 miles southeast of Decatur off Interstate 57.