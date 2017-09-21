NIU employees could get salary hike

DeKALB — Northern Illinois University’s acting president says she plans to request a 3 percent salary increase for university employees.

The Daily Chronicle reports that Acting President Lisa Freeman plans to make the request to the university’s board of trustees at a meeting in October. Eligible employees would include those hired before the end of 2016 and not currently under an open contract with a bargaining unit.

Freeman said in a public address Wednesday that the university needs a “longer-term strategy to address merit for faculty and other employment classifications.”









Freeman also announced that she’ll contribute $25,000 to the foundation to help fund student scholarships.

Freeman was appointed as acting president in June following the resignation of former President Doug Baker. The university plans to select a permanent president by July 2019.

–Associated Press