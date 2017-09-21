Swedes, Aramark fill backpacks with school supplies for domestic violence shelter

ROCKFORD — Employees and volunteers from SwedishAmerican Hospital and Aramark got together Wednesday to fill backpacks with school supplies for children at Remedies Domestic Violence Shelter.

Swedes says this is the second year Aramark has hosted its Building Community Day and has partnered with SwedishAmerican to provide backpacks to children living at Remedies.

"We had an extremely successful Building Community Day last year and we wanted to do it again and continue to help families and children who live at the shelter and don't have the necessary supplies to excel in school," says Kathleen O'Connell, an Aramark employee and the contracted Food Service Director at SwedishAmerican who heads up the effort. "I know our team can make a positive difference in the lives on the children, while providing an opportunity to enhance Aramark's commitment to the local community."









A crew of Aramark volunteers and SwedishAmerican employees stuffed backpacks with school supplies from pencils, crayons, paper, folders and more. A donation from the SwedishAmerican Foundation and a grant of $2,000 from Aramark provided enough funds to purchase the school supplies and backpacks. Vouchers to purchase uniforms and bus passes were also part of the donation.

Remedies is the only domestic violence shelter and advocacy agency in Winnebago and Boone counties. Each year, Remedies says it serves over 1,500 victims of domestic violence, roughly 20 percent of which are children, and its substance abuse programs serve an additional 1,800 adults each year. R.