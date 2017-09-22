Only two weeks left for 2017 City Market

With only two Fridays remaining for the 2017 Rockford City Market season, don’t miss your chance to be a part of Rockford’s premier weekly, summertime street festival.

Launched in 2010 with high hopes of creating activity, jobs, entrepreneurs and a world-class experience, Rockford City Market is the place to be on Friday afternoons and evenings from May-September. Visitors shop for produce, prepared foods, handcrafted goods and more. City Market is what all Midwestern street parties should aspire to be as tree-lined streets, the Millennium Fountain, a riverfront walking path and cool historic buildings add to the family-friendly atmosphere. And it’s all for a good cause – revitalizing downtown Rockford.









Partially sheltered by a beautiful new steel pavilion, City Market happens rain or shine and features local growers and other vendors selling natural, locally grown and produced products including vegetables, fruits, eggs, meats, cheeses, flowers, herbs, baked goods, wine and healthy snacks. Others include talented artisans and makers of fine handcrafted goods and craft brewers. A beer garden with live music takes place under the pavilion’s shelter.

City Market is nestled in the midst of the city’s historic commercial district along the Rock River’s east bank and the Market’s festivities often spill out to the many restaurants, bars and other businesses all within walking distance, some of which were incubated at City Market in past years. Take a stroll along State street and pop into the many retail stores along the way or enjoy some of the popup events, outdoor dining, and musicians that local organizations host throughout the summer.

If you are here midweek, hop up to downtown Rockton for their summertime Rockton River Market where you can shop for handmade items, fruits and vegetables. Live music accompanies the festivities each week from June-August.

Get the scoop on all the region’s Farmers Markets at gorockford.com/events/farmers-markets.

–RACVB