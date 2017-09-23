Police continue search for suspect in deputy shooting

ROCKFORD — A sheriff’s deputy has been shot and wounded in Rockford after stopping a vehicle that had been involved in earlier police chases.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana tells the Rockford Register Star that the deputy was shot at least three times after 1 a.m. Saturday after the driver began running from the vehicle. The driver has not been arrested.

Law enforcement agencies from across the area converged on Klehm Arboretum Saturday, with the suspect believed to be hiding out inside the grounds. The sheriff’s department was joined by Rockford Police and other local partners in the search.









Caruana says police had twice earlier tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle, but called off the chases.

The deputy was shot in the shoulder and back. Caruana says he was undergoing surgery at a hospital. His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

–AP & Staff reports