Leatherby named City’s streets chief

CITY HALL – Public Works veteran Mitch Leatherby has been named the City of Rockford’s new Street Superintendent.

Leatherby, who has been with the Public Works Department since 2014, took over the post earlier this month. He’s replacing the current department director Mark Stockman, the former streets head who took over Public Works in June.

“Mitch has repeatedly proven his ability to manage employees, provide excellent customer service to the citizens of Rockford and create new ways of doing business that have both gained efficiencies and reduced overall costs to the city,” Stockman said in a statement. “He is a welcome addition to the city’s senior management team.”

Leatherby had been the city’s forestry supervisor before filling his boss’s former role. A certified arborist, he is a member of the Illinois Arborists Association and the International Society of Arborists.

“During the past several years as a street and forestry supervisor I have been exposed to nearly every division within public works in its entirety,” Leatherby said. “I have been fortunate enough to work alongside a group of hard-working and ambitious staff which have resulted in productive day to-day operations as well the completion of numerous successful special projects along the way.”

Leatherby will now direct the street and transportation division, which includes maintenance of city-owned parking lots; all streets and right-of-ways; and city vehicles, equipment and buildings.

"I look forward to the road ahead," Leatherby added, "and would like to thank all of those who have provided support along the way up to this point."