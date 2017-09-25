Search continues in sheriff’s deputy shooting; officer ID’d

ROCKFORD — The search continues for Jordan Spates, the 27-year-old man accused of shooting Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Wright.

The shooting occurred Saturday morning following a chase of the vehicle the suspect was driving. While fleeing on foot near Prairie Road and Springfield Avenue, the suspect reportedly fired several shots at Wright, injuring the deputy as he pursued Spates.

Spates was last seen entering the area of Klehm Arboretum, which became the subject of a multi-department search effort Saturday. Agencies from around the county were assisted by state partners but Spates was not located within the facility.

Wright, an 18-month veteran of the department, is expected to recover from his injuries.

Spates’s father told the Rockford Register Star he hopes his son will turn himself in. The sheriff’s department said Spates should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at 815-282-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963- 7867. R.