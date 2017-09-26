The 21st: CHIP insurance funding to expire at week’s end

From WNIJ and Illinois NPR’s The 21st, federal funding for a children’s health care plan will expire soon if Congress doesn’t act.

The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) covers roughly 180,000 kids in Illinois. But it faces a deadline for renewal at the end of this week. The 21st spoke with Jennie Pinkwater, executive director of the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Debbie McCarrel, a senior policy analyst with Illinois Collaboration on Youth, on what that means for children and families in Illinois.



