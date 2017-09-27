Agency says Beloit Walmart discriminated against employee

BELOIT, Wis. — A federal agency is accusing Walmart of failing to accommodate a longtime employee at a Wisconsin store because of his disability.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer suspended and failed to accommodate a deaf employee with visual impairment at a Walmart in Beloit.

According to the lawsuit, Paul Reina worked as a cart pusher for 16 years before a new manager started at the store. The agency says the new manager suspended Reina and forced him to resubmit medical paperwork to keep his accommodations.









Before his suspension, Reina did his job with help from a coach provided by an advocacy organization.

Walmart says it does not tolerate discrimination and is open to continuing discussions to reach “an amicable resolution” with Reina.

–Associated Press