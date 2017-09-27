Coronado celebrates 90 years this weekend

DOWNTOWN — Friends of the Coronado will kick off a two-day celebration Friday marking the 90th anniversary of Rockford’s Coronado Theatre.

Friday night will feature a Roaring Twenties Party, beginning at 7 p.m. Enjoy live music from local acts, food trucks, theater tours, a raffle and 50/50 drawing, costume contest for the best 1920s outfit, “The History of the Coronado” film, silent auction and drink specials. The events are hosted by MC Steve Shannon from 97 ZOK.

And Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. will be an open Community Day at the historic theatre. Discovery Center Museum will bring out children’s activities, plus face painting, magic, theater tours, instrument and atmospheric demonstrations, archive displays, a silent film and brilliant performances. Hosted by MC Captain Jack from 96.7 The Eagle, who will also be broadcasting live from the events.









Rockford Artist Sherry Pritz will have her art on display at the two-day event and will be donating her extremely popular “Coronado Theatre” artwork to support the Friends of the Coronado Foundation’s fundraising efforts.

“As a photography instructor at Rock Valley College, I created the artwork years ago to highlight Rockford’s Crown Jewel,” Pritz said, “and I love being able to share my delight of the Coronado with others.”

“The Coronado Theatre is the community’s theatre,” Mayor Tom McNamara told The Times last month. “The work the Friends of the Coronado did in the 1990s represents what is best about our city: Citizens coming together to make a difference. I’m excited to celebrate the 90th anniversary of our community theatre.”









“We believe that the Coronado Theatre is a special place where our community’s memories are cherished,” said Beth Howard, Executive Director for Friends of the Coronado. “We are celebrating with a special weekend and will look to (secure) the next century of preservation.”

Both night’s events are free and open to the public. For more information visit friendsofthecoronado.org. R.