Last City Market of 2017, Friday

DOWNTOWN — This Friday is the final week of the Rockford City Market‘s 2017 season. Last week, the market broke its season record and reached 103,034 visitors. As a thank you to its patrons, City Market will be giving away items to the first 200 people at the market, entering from the East State Street pavilion entrance.

Vendors will also be competing in a pumpkin decorating contest where patrons will be voting on their favorite and patrons can play a free, kid-friendly scavenger hunt for prizes.









This week’s musical guests are the Jodi Beach Trio and Mark Sturm. The princesses of Once Upon a Dream Performances will be at the market to meet, greet, and sing with the kids of the market. RPS Transportation will have Buddy, the talking bus, for the kids to meet as well as free face painting. And Maywood Evangelic Free Church will also have free face painting as well as a fun, free Nerf gun game.

The final City Market of 2017 is open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. R.