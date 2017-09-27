Next RAM exhibit explores ‘60s biker culture

MUSEUM PARK — Rockford Art Museum (RAM) opens its new feature exhibition Misfits on Friday, Oct. 13, with a preview reception for museum members from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by a free public opening from 6:30-9 p.m. and a motorcycle rally from 8-10 p.m. Cost is a $5 cover, free for RAM members, with live music, cash bar, and food trucks on site. The exhibition remains on view through Jan. 28 at Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St.

Misfits surveys 1960s biker subculture through film, literature, and Danny Lyon’s iconic photography portfolio, The Bikeriders. This 15-week feature exhibition incorporates a portion of that decade’s social landscape, exploring the influence the movement made upon filmmakers, authors and artists during this turbulent era. Included are vintage bikes and ephemera, plus firsthand stories documenting the Rockford motorcycle scene of the 1960s and the impact it had on the country.









A full list of related education programs, including the Misfits Movie Monday Film Series (with The Wild Angels, Easy Rider, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), RAM Songwriter Series: Go Go Torpedo and Prairie Smoke, Poetry Open Mic Night, and much more at rockfordartmuseum.org.

The feature exhibition is on view at RAM in Funderburg and Kuller Galleries, on the museum’s main level. Concurrent exhibits on view at RAM in Anderson Gallery, on the museum’s lower level, include selections from the Rockford Art Museum Collection – Danny Lyon: Conversations with the Dead (Sept. 29–Feb. 18); New @ RAM: The Charles Beffa Photography Collection; and New @ RAM: The Susan and Stephen Pitkin Collection (Nov. 17–Feb. 25).

Misfits is organized by Rockford Art Museum, curated by RAM Curator Carrie Johnson. This exhibition and its related educational programming are sponsored by Women’s Art Board of Rockford Art Museum, and partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and by the Armer Ahlstrand Charitable Foundation.

–RAM; poster art by Joe Tallman