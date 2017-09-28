KNIB hosts Fall clothing drive, Oct. 14

LOVES PARK — Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will hold its annual Fall Clothing Drive, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 14.

Eight sites in Rockford, Roscoe, Rockton and Belvidere will collect donations of clean, bagged clothes and other textiles. Usable clothes will be redistributed anywhere there is a need; unwearable items will be sold to third parties to be shredded and re-manufactured into fiber-fill products. All proceeds benefit KNIB’s environmental education programs.

Donations can be made in Rockford at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1829 N. Rockton Ave.; as well as at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St.; and KNIB’s Rockford Recycle Center, 4665 Hydraulic Road; in Belvidere at St. John’s UCC Church, 401 N. Main St.; in Rockton at First National Bank and Trust, 300 E. Main St.; and in Roscoe at the KNIB Recycle Center at 13125 N. 2nd St. (east frontage road at Advanced Disposal) and the First National Bank and Trust, 5360 Bridge St.









“We are excited that First National Bank and Trust and Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd offered their sites to expand our locations for this event from four in the Spring to eight this Fall,” said Martha Miller Byrnes, Community Relations Coordinator for Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful. “We’ve found that residents appreciate a drop-off site within 15 minutes of home.”

Volunteers are being recruited to staff each donation site — either 8:15 to 10:30 a.m., or 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bag handlers are on hand to lift items from donor cars and place them in a truck or bin; greeters provide receipts and recruit participants for future activities. More than 100 volunteers are expected to participate. Pre-

Pre-registration for volunteers is online at knib.org or by calling 815-637-1343.

The Rock River Times is a media partner of Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful. R.