RSO seeks nominations for top music educators

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra is again seeking nominees for its Outstanding Music Educator Award.

Launched in 2016, the award recognizes a full-time educator in any of Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Rock Counties teaching in public or private schools. The award alternates each year between elementary and secondary school teachers. Last year’s winner was Mary Shore of RPS 205’s Johnson Elementary.

RSO says the nominees should “embody the following qualities”:

Demonstrates passion for music education and is a leader in the music education community.

Has a documented successful music education program and his/her school.

Makes a measurable difference in the lives of their students.









The award winner and two honorable mentions will be recognized at RSO's Spring Gala. For more information, or to nominate a local educator, visit rockfordsymphony.com/music-educator-award.