Reward up to $15K for suspect in deputy’s shooting

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office says there is a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of a deputy.

Jordan Spates, 27, of Rockford, is suspected of shooting sheriff’s deputy Stephen Wright early Saturday morning following a police chase on the city’s southwest side. Spates reportedly fled his vehicle on foot while firing at Wright, striking the officer three times. Wright is expected to recover from his injuries.

A multi-department search focused on the area around Klehm Arboretum throughout the day Saturday but Spates was not located. Spates’s father told the Rockford Register Star earlier this week that he hopes his son will turn himself in. The sheriff’s department says Spates should be considered armed and dangerous.

The reward for info that leads to Spates’s arrest jumped from $2,000 to $5,000 Friday before the local FBI office raised it another $10,000 in the afternoon.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at 815-282-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963- 7867. R.

This story has been updated.







