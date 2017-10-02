Tom Petty ‘clinging to life’ despite earlier reports

Tom Petty, the longtime frontman of the Heartbreakers and legendary rock artist, was found unconscious in his Malibu home, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, the entertainment outlet TMZ reported Monday. Petty was rushed to the hospital, where TMZ reported that no brain activity was found.

Petty was reportedly soon removed from life support, and CBS News first confirmed his death via the Los Angeles Police Department. But the LAPD contradicted that in a later announcement, saying it had “inadvertently provided” the information to media outlets.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers completed a tour just last Monday night with a three-night stay at the Hollywood Bowl. The tour marked the iconic group’s 40th anniversary.

Tom Petty to fans at his final Hollywood Bowl concert: “I want to thank you for 40 years of a really great time.” https://t.co/2icjzbe4In pic.twitter.com/ZIBeTKVwF6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

Dozens of Petty-written tracks covered the Billboard charts over the past four decades. Along with his best-known run with the Heartbreakers, Petty was also a member of the supergroup the Traveling Wilburys; Mudcrutch, the precursor to the Heartbreakers that reformed in 2007; and a successful solo career.

