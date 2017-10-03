Report: 1,300 issues found at 2 Downstate housing complexes

CAIRO — A federal housing report shows that more than 1,300 health and safety issues were recently found at two public housing complexes in southern Illinois.

The Southern Illinoisan reports the information was collected during a September 2016 of the Elmwood and McBride properties in Cairo. The inspection was conducted by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Real Estate Assessment Center.

The inspection scored both housing complexes 17 out of 100, citing deficiencies that included mold, infestation, lead paint and water in the apartments.









Dozens of families have moved from the complexes. Approximately 150 families remain.

Community leaders who requested the report are now asking the federal housing agency to review whether the complexes can be salvaged, as a way to give remaining families the option to stay in the city.

–Associated Press