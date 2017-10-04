German Society’s 53rd Oktoberfest comes to Loves Park this weekend

LOVES PARK — The German Society of Rockford hosts its 53rd Annual Oktoberfest, this Friday and Saturday, at the Loves Park City Hall, 100 Heart Blvd.

Live music, food, family events and, of course, beer feature over the two days. The traditional tapping of the keg will see Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury have the honors this year, with the ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday night. The German Society of Rockford will offer a taste of Germany with their expansive German menu featuring German sausages, Jaegerschnitzel, roasted chicken, “Opa’s” potato pancakes, German potato salad, red cabbage, spaetzel, sauerkraut and desserts.









“It’s a great event and we hope everybody can make it out this weekend,” said Toni Beck, president of the GSR.

Gates are open 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, and noon to midnight Saturday. Tickets are $10 for a one-day ticket or $15 for a two-day pass at the gate.

For more information visit RockfordOktoberfest.org. R.