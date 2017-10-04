Solar installation class offered, Oct. 28

OREGON — Solar electricity is growing in popularity. Its price has dropped dramatically over the past decade, catching the interest of many.

Anyone who is interested in knowing more about solar electricity or is thinking about a home solar installation is invited to attend a class hosted by the Illinois Renewable Energy Association (IREA) on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the IREA Headquarters, 1230 E. Honey Creek Road, Oregon.

An experienced PV installer who has completed over 600 systems in this part of Illinois will be the instructor. He will present a clear explanation of what solar electricity is and how it works. After the presentation, he will lead the class in assembling an actual PV system meant for home use, wiring it and watching it work. The group will then disassemble it.









The couple who live with the installation at the center which is their home will share their experiences in living with PV.

The class will be held at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All equipment will be provided. The fee is $20 for IREA members and $40 for non-members, which includes membership. An optional lunch will be provided for $6. Those who prefer to bring their own lunch may do so.

To enroll or for more information, email sonia.vogl@gmail.com or phone 815-973-4624. Advanced registration is essential. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 25. R.