30th Annual Fall ArtScene this weekend

ROCKFORD — Rockford Area Arts Council presents its 30th Annual Fall ArtScene, this Friday and Saturday.

Fall ArtScene will showcase original works of art at over 35 different locations across the Rockford and the Rockford metro area from 5-9 p.m. Friday, and 4-9 p.m. Saturday, with some galleries offering extended hours until 10 p.m.









ArtScene provides a unique opportunity for all kinds of people to get together, meet great artists and see many different types of art at one time in a festive, casual, cool and fun environment.

Enjoy new exhibits and original works of art in varied media of watercolor, acrylic, wood, sculpture, pottery, furniture, jewelry, photography and multimedia. ArtScene has something for everyone, including the chance to meet new friends – nearly 10,000 people attend ArtScene each year. This year, five new local galleries and studios will be exhibiting.

Kortman Gallery, at 107 N. Main St., will be teaming up with the Rockford Art Museum for an exhibit by Icelandic artist Brynhildur Guðmundsdóttir. Brynhildur will present her work in Rockford for the first time since graduating from Rockford University in 1994 in dual exhibitions at the Kortman Gallery and the RAM Annex.

“I loved the years I spent in Rockford and the friends I made while studying art at Rockford University,” Brynhildur said. “I am so looking forward to returning for my ArtScene exhibitions in the Kortman Gallery and the RAM Annex. It’s a great opportunity for me to reconnect with Rockford friends, fellow artists, and art patrons.”









The Kortman Gallery exhibit is titled, “life still/in motion,” while the RAM exhibit is titled, “landscape still/moving.” Kortman director Doc Slafkosky says, “Evoking feelings of serenity and movement, Brynhildur’s paintings characteristically feature fissures of striking colors that suggest a changing Icelandic landscape. At first glance, they almost appear to be abstracts, but they take you to this subtle and unique geographic environment.”

For more information, including a list of venues and maps, visit fallartscene.com. R.

