Former deputy wanted on warrant arrested in LaSalle County

EARLVILLE — Authorities say they’ve captured a former LaSalle County sheriff’s deputy wanted for contacting the mother of the teenage girl he’s accused of holding against her will.

LaSalle County Sheriff Tom Templeton tells WLS-TV in Chicago that 46-year-old Lowell Maxwell Ambler of Mendota was “peacefully taken into custody” Thursday morning. Ambler was in a friend’s house in Earlville. He walked out of the house and surrendered. Templeton says the friend wasn’t harmed.









Authorities previously said they believed Ambler may be armed with a semi-automatic weapon and they considered him dangerous.

Ambler was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with home invasion and aggravated kidnapping. He was freed on $250,000 bond. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he contacted the girl’s mother Sunday.

–Associated Press