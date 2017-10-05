Record year for City Market; North End Market open until Oct. 27

ROCKFORD — The Rockford City Market topped its 2015 record season, with more than 107,000 people passing through the gates during 2017.

“We’re ecstatic about the increase in attendance at the market this year,” said Cathy McDermott of the Rock River Development Partnership. “We would like to thank all of the vendors this year as well as our generous sponsors, including our presenting sponsor, Mercyhealth. We will continue to listen to the shoppers and work to keep improving the market each year to make each season better than the last!”









This year’s market featured 76 vendors, including 19 new ones; 49 nonprofit organizations; and 42 musical performances. In order for Rockford City Market to keep improving, market patrons are encouraged to fill out the annual Rockford City Market patron survey at surveymonkey.com/r/RockfordCityMarketPatron2017.

Those that still want to shop in a farmer’s market setting can still do so at the North End City Market every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 27. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com/northend. R.