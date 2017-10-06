Human trafficking awareness conference comes Nov. 3
ROCKFORD – The Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation (RAASE), with support from the SwedishAmerican Foundation, will host a Human Trafficking Conference next month.
Speakers and topics include:
- Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD
- Fellow, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery at Northwestern Prentice Women’s Hospital
- Topic: Human Trafficking and Health Care
- Mary Durant, MSW
- Action Plan Manager, Laboratory to Combat Human Trafficking
- Topic: Survivor Perspective
- Labor and Sex Trafficking Simulations
Cost is $35 for healthcare professionals and the community and $20 for students. Healthcare professionals are approved for four CEUs.
The RAASE Human Trafficking Conference is Friday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to noon at Heartland Community Church, 1280 S. Alpine Road. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.
Register online at tinyurl.com/RAASEConference or download, print and mail the form below with a check payable to: RAASE, PO Box 7691, Rockford, IL 61126. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by October 25.
For more information visit raase.net. R.