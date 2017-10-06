Human trafficking awareness conference comes Nov. 3

ROCKFORD – The Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation (RAASE), with support from the SwedishAmerican Foundation, will host a Human Trafficking Conference next month.

Speakers and topics include:

Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD Fellow, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery at Northwestern Prentice Women’s Hospital Topic: Human Trafficking and Health Care

Mary Durant, MSW Action Plan Manager, Laboratory to Combat Human Trafficking Topic: Survivor Perspective

Labor and Sex Trafficking Simulations

Cost is $35 for healthcare professionals and the community and $20 for students. Healthcare professionals are approved for four CEUs.









The RAASE Human Trafficking Conference is Friday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to noon at Heartland Community Church, 1280 S. Alpine Road. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.

Register online at tinyurl.com/RAASEConference or download, print and mail the form below with a check payable to: RAASE, PO Box 7691, Rockford, IL 61126. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by October 25.

For more information visit raase.net. R.