Judge sets bond at $1M for ex-deputy wanted on warrant

DIXON — A Lee County judge has set bond at $1 million for a former LaSalle County sheriff’s deputy who surrendered after a multi-day manhunt.

Judge Ronald Jacobson on Thursday set the bond for 46-year-old Lowell Maxwell Ambler of Mendota, who is charged with home invasion and kidnapping in Lee County. Lee County prosecutors said at Thursday’s hearing that Ambler also may face charges in Will County. Ambler appeared via video wearing a black-and-white striped jail uniform.









Ambler was peacefully taken into custody Thursday morning at a home in Earlville after being the subject of a law enforcement search since Monday. He was wanted for contacting the mother of the teenage girl he’s accused of holding against her will.

Ambler’s next court date is Nov. 13.

–Associated Press