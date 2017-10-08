Body found in missing Loves Park woman’s car

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

ROSCOE–A body was discovered inside a car pulled from the Rock River near McDonald Road Sunday night.

Officials at the scene say the body was too badly decomposed to determine if the remains were those of 25-year-old Emily Anderson, who has been missing for nearly three months. No identification was located.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirmed the car, a silver Pontiac Grand Am, belongs to Anderson but that the body would not be identified for a couple days. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Pontiac was discovered after a resident in the 9800 block of Faintail Place reported seeing what looked like a car antenna sticking out of the water.

Emily Anderson was last seen June 19, after finishing a bartending shift at Shooters North. From Shooters, she met friends at Neighbors Bar and Grill before purchasing food at Steak ‘n’ Shake in Machesney Park.

Dozens of volunteers have been conducting regular searches for Emily since she was last seen. There have also been a host of theories about her whereabouts, including the fear that she was the victim of foul play, possibly by a ring of sex traffickers.

As of this report, Anderson’s missing person’s case is still open. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loves Park Police Department at 815-654-5015 during normal business hours. After-hours tips can be shared by calling the Loves Park Police non-emergency number at 815-282-2600.

The Loves Park Police Department can also be found on Facebook and Twitter, and anonymous tips can be made by contacting Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

The Rock River Times will have more on this story as it develops. R.