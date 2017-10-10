Mercyhealth taking Blue Cross Blue Shield again

ROCKFORD — Mercyhealth announced Tuesday that it will again accept Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois insurance across its facilities.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, patients with BCBS coverage will have complete in-network access to Mercyhealth’s services in Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle counties, including:

• Hospitals (Including Mercyhealth Hospital-Rockton Avenue and the new Mercyhealth

Hospital one East Riverside Boulevard)

• Clinics and specialty centers

• 675+ primary and specialty care physicians

• Home health services

• Hospice services

• Medical equipment and supplies

• Pharmacies

• Urgent care services









“Our participation is great news for those Blue Cross patients who have not had access to Mercyhealth hospitals in our Rockford region for many years,” said Javon R. Bea, President and CEO of Mercyhealth in a statement.

For more information or to find a care provider visit mercyhealthsystem.org. R.