Alpine Bank gives grant to U of I Extension

ROCKFORD — University of Illinois Extension recently accepted a donation of $10,000 from Alpine Bank to be used for youth development programs in the Rockford area.

In Rockford, there are a wide range of youth development programs in partnership with schools, after-school programs and community centers. Alpine Bank says it is committed to supporting and strengthening the community.

“We are grateful to Alpine Bank for their continued support of our youth development programming, and their partnership with the innovative efforts of our Youth Development Educator, Annie Hobson, who works exclusively in Rockford,” said Margaret Larson, County Extension Director. “I see this as the beginning of a new era, which will see our efforts expand and grow due to increased community partnerships.”









The University of Illinois Extension is the flagship outreach effort of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Extension offers high quality, research-based education to residents throughout the state.

The partnership between Alpine Bank and U of I Extension began at a Transform Rockford event. From there, Alpine Bank began supporting the 4-H Police Academy with in-kind donations such as backpacks, booklets and lanyards for each of the students.

As a result of the partnership between Alpine Bank and the U of I Extension, a Financial Literacy program will soon be available to a leadership group at East High. Hobson and Martesha Brown, Community Outreach Officer of Alpine Bank, will present five sessions where youth will learn about career choices, having credit versus no credit, checking and savings accounts, and bill paying. R.