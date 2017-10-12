Former airman, Byron resident, sentenced to 5 years in child porn case

WILMINGTON, Del. — A judge has sentenced a former Dover Air Force Base airman who was accused of amassing what prosecutors called a horrific collection of child pornography while using sophisticated computer technology to hide his identity.

A judge on Thursday sentenced 27-year-old Robert Hollingsworth, of Byron, to five years in prison and ordered him to pay $48,000 in restitution.









Hollingsworth, who was arrested at the base in January, pleaded guilty in June to one count of possession of child pornography of a minor under the age of 12. He faced up to 20 years behind bars.

Authorities say Hollingsworth collected more than 10,000 images and 3,000 videos of children being sexually exploited.

Of the 162 identified victims, 16 came forward to submit victim impact statements and seek restitution.

–Associated Press