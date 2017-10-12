Latham/Ralston Road bridge to be closed for repairs

MACHESNEY PARK — The bridge spanning the Rock River that connects Latham and Ralston roads will be closed for repairs beginning next Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The Winnebago County Highway Department says the roadway will be closed on Latham Road at Old River Road on the west side of the river, and at Ventura Boulevard on Ralston Road on the east side. Maintenance work on the bridge is expected to be completed by Oct. 25.









The roadway is expected to be open through the weekend, Oct. 21-22, but no detour will be provided while work is underway. Motorists should seek alternate routes. R.