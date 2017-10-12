RPD moves back to state-hosted call log

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department announced Thursday it has transitioned its dispatch call log back to a state-hosted 72-hour platform.

RPD had been issuing PDF logs of dispatch calls while the state updated its platform. The city says it has worked with Illinois officials over the last two months in updating the state call log.

The 72-hour dispatch call log is refreshed hourly and notes calls dispatched within the previous hour, RPD said in a state. Calls omitted include sexual assaults, domestics, sensitive juvenile offenses, and child abductions.









The call log reflects real-time reports, as determined by the caller, to the dispatch center. Once reports are received, calls are prioritized and officers dispatched accordingly. Upon investigation, initial classifications of calls may be reclassified based on the actual findings of the investigation.

The 72-hour dispatch log may now be accessed via the 72-Hour Dispatch Call Log quick link at rockfordil.gov/city- departments/police or directly at data.illinois.gov/ dataset/639rockford_police_ department_72_hour_dispatch_ call_log/resource/5f783951- 5f80-4fdd-8b5c-7c434933d7e3.

The Rock River Times will also host the log on its website, at rockrivertimes.com/rockford-police-dispatch-log. The dispatch list is also listed under the Local News tab in our menu.

RPD announced in 2016 that it would encrypt its radio channels, limiting access to information about police calls to the media and citizens. Chief Dan O’Shea stressed at the time that the department would look to improve ways to report “as close to real-time as possible” criminal activity in the city.









RPD says citizens can track crime activity in the community via the department’s other information sharing tools, including the Police Blotter, https://rockfordil.gov/city- departments/police/police- blotter; Facebook, facebook.com/ RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartme nt; and Twitter, twitter.com/RockfordPD.

Nixle, nixle.com/register, a geographically targeted community information service that allows the City to distribute real-time alerts and advisories via text and email, and Crimemapping.com are additional tools RPD says citizens can turn to for recent activity in specific neighborhoods. R.