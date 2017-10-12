RSO brings The Wizard of Oz to the Coronado

DOWNTOWN — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra will bring the music of one of the most beloved films of all-time, The Wizard of Oz, to the Coronado Theatre, Saturday, Oct. 28.

The RSO, conducted by Steven Larsen, will perform the entire musical score live as the movie is viewed by the audience on the big screen, part of the orchestra’s 2017-18 Pops series. RSO plans to light up the Coronado green turning it into the Emerald City and encourages concert-goers to dress as characters representing the Oz movie cast.

The Wizard of Oz was a technical marvel for the MGM studio in the late 1930s. Today, MGM has stunningly re-mastered this timeless classic. The restored images are accompanied by the RSO playing entirely new transcriptions of Harold Arlen’s lost scores. And Judy Garland’s original 1939 studio recordings, backed by live orchestration, will transport children and adults alike, says RSO.

The live program premiered to sold-out crowds at Wolf Trap and the Ravinia Festival. Claire Marie Blaustein of The Washington Post wrote, “It was an exciting evening, and the grander message of this event was truly something I found in my own backyard – the five children sitting next to me…who had never seen the movie before. They were as enraptured at their first sights of the Emerald City as I was seeing it with new eyes.”

Wizard of Oz with Orchestra is produced by John Goberman, Emmy-Award winning producer of Live from Lincoln Center, and the creator of the acclaimed A Symphonic Night at the Movies.

Tickets are available by available by calling 815-965-0049, in person at the Coronado or BMO Box offices or by visiting rockfordsymphony.com. R.