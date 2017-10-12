SwedishAmerican Goodwill drive collects 2,200 pounds of donations

ROCKFORD — SwedishAmerican announced Thursday it had collected more than 2,200 pounds in donated clothing and household items for Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois.

SwedishAmerican teamed-up with Goodwill in late September and hosted a “Clean Out Your Closet” donation drive at 21 SwedishAmerican locations throughout the community. Collections included new or gently used clothing, computers, household items and small electronic toys, games, sporting goods, shoes, jewelry and purses.

Goodwill says the 2,200 pounds of donated goods provides 367 hours of job and skills training opportunities for individuals with barriers to enhance their lives.

“SwedishAmerican is always more than willing to help families and children in our local communities,” says SwedishAmerican Public Relations and Community Engagement Specialist Katryna Kirby. “With a mission to care for our community, we want to thank our more than 3,000 employees that generously donated and helped provide individuals with education rather than filling up our area landfills.”









“Goodwill is thrilled to have SwedishAmerican take part in this donation drive,” says Sam Schmitz, president of Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois. “SwedishAmerican donations will help provide individuals with the opportunity to experience the power and dignity of work through Goodwill’s employment programs.”

If you still have clothing to donate, get out to any of the eight Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful donation sites this Saturday, Oct. 14. R.