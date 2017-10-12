Teen arrested in park shooting that wounded woman

By Jim Hagerty

ROCKFORD — A juvenile has been arrested after an incident left a woman shot in the head inside her home.

Police say the suspect is a 14-year-old male, one of several subjects involved in a Sept. 24 shots-fired incident at Keye-Mallquist Park. One of approximately 12 bullets fired in the exchange went through the window of a second-floor apartment on Parmele Street and struck 29-year-old Alzura Prunty in the head.

Prunty underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital to remove a .38 caliber slug from her left temple.









The suspect was arrested last Friday. He has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. His identity will not be released because of his age. Court dates are pending.

“We take the safety and security of our citizens very seriously, but unfortunately, we are seeing more and more juveniles involved in violent crimes,” Rockford Park District Police Chief Theo Glover said in a release.

The shooting raised a number of concerns, including those shared by Prunty’s father, Floyd, who has since called on citizens and preachers to come alongside police to send a message that senseless violence in the Rockford streets will no longer be tolerated.

“This was not just an ordinary shooting,” Floyd Prunty said. “This was a park full of people, but these kids didn’t care. And a woman sitting in her home with her children gets hit. It’s time for Rockford to wake up.”









Floyd is in the process of organizing a peace demonstration. A date has not been announced.

Alzura is recovering but says doctors are monitoring her closely because they are unsure if she’ll suffer from seizures in the future. So far, she hasn’t experienced any seizure-like symptoms.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 779-500-6551, or the Rockford Park District Police at 815-966-2900. R.