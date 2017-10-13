Police partner with CVS for safe medication disposal

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department announced Friday it has been awarded a grant for a drug collection unit as part of CVS Health’s Medication Disposal for Safer Communities Program.

The new units will be located in the lobby of each district station: District 1, 1045 W. State St.; District 2, 1410 Broadway; and Administration Headquarters and District 3, 557 S. New Towne Dr.

The units will provide residents with a safe and environmentally responsible way to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medication, including controlled substances.









“CVS Health is dedicated to helping the communities we serve address and prevent prescription drug abuse,” said Tom Davis, R.Ph., Vice President of Pharmacy Professional Services at CVS Health. “Reducing the amount of unused and unwanted medication in the home is critical to preventing prescription drug abuse. We are proud to work with the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids and local leaders to increase convenient access to safe medication disposal.”

The new drug disposal unit will help to reduce the amount of unneeded medicine in residents’ homes and decrease the potential for prescription drug abuse, which has soared in recent years, especially among teenagers. More than 70 percent of teenagers say it is easy to get prescription drugs from their parents’ medicine cabinets, according to a Partnership for Drug-Free Kids study.

Proper drug disposal also helps to prevent the contamination of local landfills and water supplies from unused medication.

“Safely disposing of unused medication is critical to preventing prescription drug abuse and keeping pharmaceuticals out of our waterways,” said Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “Rockford is proud to partner with CVS Health and we thank them for their commitment to helping residents reduce the amount of unneeded medicine in our community.”

The Medication Disposal for Safer Communities program has donated more than 600 drug collection units to police departments across the country, which have collected more than 47 metric tons or 100,000 pounds, of unwanted medication, says CVS.









Rockford’s new Drug Collection Unit sites are open to the public Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding holidays. Citizens may drop off up to one, 1-gallon bag per visit, once a week. Medications shall be removed from the original container and placed in a clear, self-closing disposable bag, provided by the citizen disposing of the medication. A list of accepted medication and packaging is noted below.

Rockford Police personnel must verify requirements are met but will not ask for identification or the origins of medication being dropped off. R.